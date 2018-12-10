Retired Priest to be Charged with Child Porn in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A retired Roman Catholic priest is scheduled to appear in federal court in Great Falls to be formally charged with receipt of child pornography.

Lothar Konrad Krauth is to appear before U.S. Magistrate John Johnston on Tuesday after a grand jury indicted the former Our Lady of Lourdes Parish priest last week.

The Great Falls Tribune reports the 80-year-old Krauth’s computer had about 400 images of child pornography, including children as young as 2 or 3 years old.

He has not been accused of child abuse.

If convicted, Krauth faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

His attorney, Jason Holden, did not immediately return a call for comment on Monday.

