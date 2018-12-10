A Year After Chief Retired, a Second Interim Leader Takes Reins of Kalispell Police

For the second time in a year, the city has appointed an interim police chief as the search continues for a new leader for the Kalispell Police Department.

On Nov. 30, Patrol Capt. Tim Falkner, a 20-year veteran of the KPD, became interim police chief when Wade Rademacher retired after 24 years with the department. Rademacher became interim chief in December 2017 after longtime chief Roger Nasset retired.

The job was initially posted in January, and by March nearly 40 people had applied. The job description asked applicants to have at least seven years of police experience, including five years as a sergeant or higher rank. The new chief will be paid between $83,926 and $107,432, depending on experience.

However, in June, the city officials decided to put the search on hold, stating they wanted more time to determine what types of qualities they wanted in a police chief. “This is an important position for the Kalispell community and is worth taking the additional time to identify the full scope of qualities and abilities to facilitate long-term success,” officials wrote in June.

The police chief job was again posted in early fall, and City Manager Doug Russell said they have received 58 applications. City officials are currently combing through the applications and hope to select finalists in the coming weeks. Russell said the hope is to have a permanent chief hired in early 2019.

Falkner said he has not applied for the police chief position and plans to go back to his previous role once a new leader is in place.

