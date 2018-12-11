7:29 a.m. “Dog at large.”

8:22 a.m. A Bigfork woman reported that someone had stolen her identity.

9:29 a.m. A horse was running down the highway.

11:04 a.m. A new resident called 911 inquiring how they could get a medical marijuana card.

12:01 p.m. A very friendly dog was found in Kalispell.

12:37 p.m. A “big shrub” was left in the roadway.

12:50 p.m. A Kalispell man hit his son because he “wasn’t listening.”

1:42 p.m. An abandoned van with a homemade sign that read “stranded” was reported north of Kalispell.

2:14 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported hearing gunfire. Turns out someone was just target shooting.

2:19 p.m. Two dogs ganged up on two other dogs.

2:55 p.m. An abandoned van with a homemade sign that read “he kicked me out” was reported north of Kalispell. It’s unclear if this is the same van that was reported earlier.

5:52 p.m. A Columbia Falls man butt dialed 911.

6:21 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her son had come home “high on meth.”

7:15 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported that their son had just jumped out of a window.

10:28 p.m. A Whitefish man reported that his dogs were barking.

