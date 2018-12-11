Glacier Grad Named All-American at Carroll College

Glacier's Brielle Bumgarner goes up for a block during a crosstown match. Bumgarner, a 2015 Glacier grad, was named to the AVCA All-Region team at Carroll College. Beacon file photo

Carroll College volleyball standout Brielle Bumgarner put a fitting bow on a terrific four-year career by earning American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Northwest Region honors late last month, then landing a spot on the Honorable Mention All-America team on Dec. 4.

Bumgarner, a 2015 Glacier High School grad, led the Frontier Conference in hitting percentage (.270), and ranked sixth in the league in kills and third in blocks this season. A 6-foot-1 middle hitter, Bumgarner helped the Saints to a 19-win campaign as a senior and was named All-Frontier Conference each of the last two years.

In high school, Bumgarner earned all-state on the volleyball court as a senior, leading the Wolfpack to the Western AA Conference regular season title. Bumgarner is on track to graduate from Carroll this spring.

