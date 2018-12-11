12:29 a.m. A Columbia Falls man walked into a bar with a really big knife in his back pocket.

3:25 a.m. Someone had been “snooping” around a Kalispell neighborhood.

5:15 a.m. A man was slumped over his steering wheel in front of a Libby casino for a number of hours. Law enforcement decided to check on the man who was just hanging out with his dog and waiting to sober up before driving home.

12:13 p.m. A Libby man brought “some paperwork from the internet” into the police station and declared that it was a scam.

12:51 p.m. Someone was harassing an area mail carrier.

9:59 p.m. A man in a jean jacket was slashing tires in Libby.

