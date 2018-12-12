Spotlight Event: This Sacred Season and Messiah

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at Whitefish Performing Arts Center and Sunday, Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. at Flathead High School in Kalispell

More info: www.glaciersymphony.org

The Glacier Symphony’s “This Sacred Season and Messiah” concerts in Whitefish and Kalispell will offer a delightful pallet of sacred music for the season with a program focused on highlights from Handel’s “Messiah.” The concert includes inspiring works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Morten Lauridsen and Eric Whitacre.

