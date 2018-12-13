American Airlines to Add Flights to Dallas, Chicago at GPIA

American Airlines announced Thursday that it plans to bring service to Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell, along with new, direct summer flights.

In its Dec. 13 announcement, the airline said it plans on serving Kalispell for the first time with daily summer flights to Dallas, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

“We are committed to providing the most choices for our customers across the U.S. and a chance to see the world,” said Vasu Raja, vice president of network and schedule planning for American Airlines. “Service to Kalispell, for example, offers an exciting destination for our customers to experience. It also introduces new opportunities for local Kalispell customers to connect across American’s vast network through LAX, ORD and DFW.”

All of the flights begin June 6, and all flights will be available for sale on Dec. 17.

Montana Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, was pleased with the announcement from American Airlines.

“Glacier Park International Airport serves one of the fastest growing micropolitan areas in the country, and I’m thrilled that American Airlines will be entering the Kalispell market in 2019. Today’s announcement is great news for the Flathead and all of Northwest Montana,” Daines said in a prepared statement.

Comments

comments