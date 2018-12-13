Ex-Montana Trainer Accused of Abuse Arrested on Porn Charges

HELENA — A former Montana high school athletic trainer accused of sexually abusing students has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.

Custer County Attorney Wyatt Glade said Thursday that investigators found 10 digital images of underage boys nude or engaged in sex acts during a search of James Jensen’s room in a Miles City retirement home

The 78-year-old Jensen was arrested Thursday and charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of children for possessing the pornography.

Glade says Jensen won’t be charged with abusing the former students because the alleged abuse happened outside of the statute of limitations.

Nineteen former Custer County students say Jensen sexually abused male student-athletes while telling them the abuse would improve their athletic abilities.

It was not immediately clear whether Jensen has an attorney.

He is in jail on $100,000 bond.

