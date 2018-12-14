Human Remains Discovered on the Blackfeet Reservation

Law enforcement officials are in the process of recovering human remains discovered on Dec. 13 on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

On Friday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that they were working with Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office on the recovery effort. The FBI did not announce where on the 3,000-square-mile reservation the remains were found.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available.

