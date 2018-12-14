Lawyers of Man Charged in Double Killing Seek Venue Change

MISSOULA — Attorneys for a western Montana man charged with killing and dismembering two people have requested a change of venue for his trial, citing the extensive media coverage of the case.

The Missoulian reports attorneys for 27-year-old Augustus Standingrock in the motion filed Wednesday argue the publicity has precluded their efforts to find an impartial local jury.

His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 4 in Missoula County.

They say they have worked with a polling expert to gauge residents’ thoughts about the case, finding a majority of those surveyed knew somewhat about it.

Deputy county attorney Jennifer Clark says she suspects the polling effort may be a “delay tactic.”

Standingrock and 25-year-old Tiffany Pierce are accused of killing 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles in Missoula in August 2017.

