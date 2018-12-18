Defiant Teen

6:30 a.m. A dog was howling in Kalispell.
8:36 a.m. A dog was chasing a deer.
10:19 a.m. A truck was stolen in Columbia Falls.
11:39 a.m. A truck ran a red light.
12:44 p.m. Tools were stolen.
1:10 p.m. A Kalispell man found a dog in a garage.
1:16 p.m. A Somers resident wishing to be “as anonymous as possible” reported that their neighbor was not feeding their horse.
1:19 p.m. A street fight was going down on Maple Drive.
2:07 p.m. Someone tried to steal a UPS truck in a desperate attempt to quickly finish their Christmas shopping.
2:49 p.m. A Whitefish deer tried and failed to jump over a fence.
2:57 p.m. A Kalispell bar patron was upset with the bartender when he got kicked out for dealing drugs right at the bar.
5:52 p.m. Someone at a birthday party pocket-dialed 911.
8:36 p.m. A Somers teen was “being defiant.”