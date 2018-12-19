Whitefish Lineman Dillon Botner Signs with Griz

Dillon Botner, a 6-foot-6 lineman out of Whitefish High School, signed with the University of Montana football team on Wednesday morning.

Botner was named second team all-Northwest A conference on both the offensive and defensive line as a senior this fall, helping the Bulldogs to the Class A state playoffs for the first time since 2015. After missing his junior year with an injury, the athletic Botner also caught passes as a tight end for Whitefish and is a star on the basketball court, averaging a double-double so far this season.

Botner follows in the footsteps of his former teammate, Jed Nagler, who was an all-state wide receiver before transitioning to the defensive side of the ball at UM. Nagler appeared in 10 of 11 games this season at defensive end for the Griz, totaling 10 tackles and a sack.

Botner is expected to suit up as an offensive lineman at Montana, according to a video posted online by the athletic department Wednesday morning.

