Who Arrested Me?

7:21 a.m. A hound dog was howling, much to the dismay of neighbors.
9:21 a.m. A Kalispell dog was not wearing its collar.
9:55 a.m. An old man was selling weed in Whitefish.
12:19 p.m. A truck driver was upset with someone who passed him.
1:17 p.m. A dog was barking.
1:39 p.m. A Kila resident received a threatening email.
3:08 p.m. Packages were stolen in Whitefish.
4:47 p.m. A purse full of drugs was found in Kalispell.
5:36 p.m. Someone ripped down a fence in Kalispell, much to the dismay of the fence’s owner.
5:41 p.m. Someone was driving fast and flipping off other drivers in Columbia Falls.
6:36 p.m. A possibly intoxicated man was stumbling through a Kalispell neighborhood looking at houses.
6:47 p.m. A Columbia Falls teen was being a pain.
9:16 p.m. A creepy van was parked on the side of the highway.
9:25 p.m. A Kalispell couple got into a fight.
10:03 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 asking to speak with the officer who arrested her the night before.
10:49 p.m. A Kalispell man said someone planted a whole bunch of drugs in his car.