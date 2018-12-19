Who Arrested Me?

7:21 a.m. A hound dog was howling, much to the dismay of neighbors.

9:21 a.m. A Kalispell dog was not wearing its collar.

9:55 a.m. An old man was selling weed in Whitefish.

12:19 p.m. A truck driver was upset with someone who passed him.

1:17 p.m. A dog was barking.

1:39 p.m. A Kila resident received a threatening email.

3:08 p.m. Packages were stolen in Whitefish.

4:47 p.m. A purse full of drugs was found in Kalispell.

5:36 p.m. Someone ripped down a fence in Kalispell, much to the dismay of the fence’s owner.

5:41 p.m. Someone was driving fast and flipping off other drivers in Columbia Falls.

6:36 p.m. A possibly intoxicated man was stumbling through a Kalispell neighborhood looking at houses.

6:47 p.m. A Columbia Falls teen was being a pain.

9:16 p.m. A creepy van was parked on the side of the highway.

9:25 p.m. A Kalispell couple got into a fight.

10:03 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 asking to speak with the officer who arrested her the night before.

10:49 p.m. A Kalispell man said someone planted a whole bunch of drugs in his car.

