Blacktail Mountain to Open Saturday

Colder temperatures and fresh snow in the forecast have prompted the owners of Blacktail Mountain Ski Area to open for the season on Saturday, Dec. 22.

The Lakeside mountain is expected to receive significant snowfall in the next 24 hours to add to the 25 inches of snowpack reported at the summit on Thursday. If no additional snow does fall, the mountain will still open and lifts will be running, but some terrain will be closed. The ski area encompasses more than 1,000 acres of and boasts 1,440 feet of vertical elevation.

Blacktail will remain open every day from Dec. 22 through Jan. 6, with lifts running from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After Jan. 6, Blacktail will be open Wednesday through Sunday for the remainder of the season.

Lift tickets are $42 for adults, $30 for teens (age 13-17), and $20 for children (8-12) and seniors (70 and over). For more information, visit www.blacktailmountain.com.

