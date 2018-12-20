Driving Around Town

10:27 a.m. A man was walking in traffic.
10:50 a.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 to report that his pig was on the loose and he needed help capturing it. He said he had a photo of the pig so law enforcement could differentiate it from the other pigs running around town.
10:59 a.m. An Evergreen couple was fighting each other.
12:09 p.m. A dog attacked a Kila man.
12:21 p.m. A Kalispell woman was taking a picture with her phone when she accidentally called 911.
12:23 p.m. A Kalispell mother found her son’s “homemade bong.”
12:45 p.m. Two dogs were bothering a horse in Columbia Falls.
1:49 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his girlfriend would “not leave him alone.”
2:17 p.m. Two heat blankets and Nike shoes were stolen in Marion.
2:18 p.m. A Columbia Falls business owner reported that a rather bold shoplifter was making numerous trips into his store to steal items.
2:47 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident threatened to decapitate someone.
4:07 p.m. A Kalispell woman said she did not want her grandson moving onto her property.
4:11 p.m. Someone was allegedly putting “stuff” on the train tracks.
4:53 p.m. A Lakeside pizza parlor manager was having trouble with some youths.
5:39 p.m. A Kalispell bonfire was “raging.”
5:52 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman called 911 because her grandson was “being rude.”
6:31 p.m. An Evergreen man called to inquire about a recent investigation. He’s concerned that if law enforcement doesn’t get to the bottom of the case soon his “diamonds will be lost” forever.
7:59 p.m. Graffiti was reported in Polebridge.
8:11 p.m. A Kalispell man was driving through his neighborhood, honking his horn and firing a high-powered rifle up in the air.
9:23 p.m. A Kalispell man wanted to know why the cops were watching his house. They were not.