Skijoring Event Canceled at Rebecca Farm

A lack of snow in the forecast has forced officials at Rebecca Farm to cancel a skijoring competition scheduled for Dec. 29 and 30.

Rebecca Farm first hosted skijoring in 2017 and was hoping for another successful competition this year, but there just isn’t enough snow at the farm to build the course, officials said Thursday.

Skijoring isn’t the first event to be impacted by a lack of snow and cold temperatures in recent years. Earlier this year, the Kalispell Convention and Visitor Bureau announced that it was permanently canceling the Montana Pond Hockey Classic, an event that has been plagued with thin ice in recent years. The hockey tournament was canceled twice in the last three years because of unstable ice conditions.

