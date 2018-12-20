Survey Says

The U.S. Census Bureau released its wide-ranging American Community Survey this month, a report the government agency says aims to “help local officials, community leaders and businesses understand the changes taking place in their communities.”

It provides a snapshot of what our state and county look like based on surveys conducted between 2013 and 2017. The following are a few highlights from both the state and county.

39.8 years

The median age of Montanans, according to the survey. With a state population of just over 1 million, 50.3 percent of residents are male and 49.7 percent are female. An estimated 22 percent of the population is under 18 years old and 17.1 percent is 65 years or older.

42.3 years

The median age of a Flathead County resident. In a county of about 100,000, an estimated 50.1 percent of the population is female and 49.9 percent male. An estimated 22.3 percent of the population is under 18 years old and 17.5 percent is 65 years or older.

93 percent

Montanans over 25 years of age who have at least graduated from high school, of whom 30.7 percent have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In comparison, 94.3 percent of Flathead County residents are estimated to have graduated from high school and 29.1 percent have a bachelor’s degree or higher.

49.6 percent

Households in Montana made up of married-couple families. The overall average household size in the state is 2.38 people. In Flathead County those numbers are higher with 54.8 percent of households made up of married-couple families. The overall household size locally stands at 2.5 people.

$209,100

Median property value for owner-occupied residences in Montana compared to $246,500 in Flathead County. Statewide, 67.7 percent of households are owner occupied compared to 72 percent locally. Renters occupied the rest.

$40,564

Median earnings for a full-time worker in Montana compared to $39,312 locally. However, the wage gap between men and women is stark both statewide and in the Flathead. In Montana, the median wage for men is $45,848 compared to $34,584 for women. In our county, the median wage for men is $46,215 compared to $32,947 for women.

11.7 percent

Montanans with no health insurance. Of those who are insured, 34.3 percent have government coverage. Locally, 10.9 percent of the population has no health insurance, and of those insured, 34.4 percent get coverage through the government.

54.5 percent

Montanans living in the state who were born here. In Flathead County, just 47.1 percent of the population was born in Montana.

14.4 percent

Residents of the state who are living in poverty, including 17.6 percent of children. That compares to 13.6 percent in Flathead County, including 18.7 percent of local children.

To read all the results, visit www.census.gov.

