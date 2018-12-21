Skijoring at Rebecca Farm Rescheduled for March

Organizers of a skijoring competition at Rebecca Farm have announced that the event will be rescheduled for March 2 and 3.

On Thursday, officials at Rebecca Farm decided to cancel the event scheduled for Dec. 29 and 30 due to a lack of snow. Organizers said they hope to have enough snow two months from now.

“As Montanans, we are all too familiar with the unpredictable nature of the weather,” said Skijoring at Rebecca Farm organizer Sarah Broussard. “Unfortunately this winter there has been minimal snowfall to date, which means we are unable to build the thrilling course we had planned. However, we are still looking forward to bringing an exciting skijoring competition to the Flathead Valley later in the season.”

Skijoring isn’t the first event to be impacted by a lack of snow and cold temperatures in recent years. Earlier this year, the Kalispell Convention and Visitor Bureau announced that it was permanently canceling the Montana Pond Hockey Classic, an event that has been plagued with thin ice in recent years. The hockey tournament was canceled twice in the last three years because of unstable ice conditions.

