When: Thursday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Mountain Resort

More info: skiwhitefish.com

Come ski with Whitefish native and U.S. Freestyle Team member Maggie Voisin. The two-time Olympian will be skiing laps on Chair 2 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Look for the banner at the top of Chair 2. After skiing Maggie will be signing autographs at Ed and Mully’s.

