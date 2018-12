When: Thursday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 28, at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Bar in Whitefish

More info: www.greatnorthernbar.com

The Lil Smokies combine a unique blend of excellent songwriting, bluegrass roots and the sheer raw energy of a rock band. The band captures that same dynamic presence on their new album, Changing Shades. The Lil Smokies will take the stage at the Northern for two nights. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

