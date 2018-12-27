Real Estate Market Trends

Editor’s Note: The above image is static, but the GIF below includes rotating charts to show past years and other statistics.

Flathead County 2018 single-family residence sales (original list prices between $150,000 and $549,999) are charted for your perusal. Quantity of homes selling in the least expensive list price range keep drastically falling, these past 3 years. The $200-249,000 range sold units fell from 240 to 200, since 2017. With the exception of homes listed for $400-449,000, the rest of the higher ranges saw 15-50 percent+ unit sales growth over 2017 counts. Less expensive activity is drying up, higher end is throttling up.

Median stats by city? The Kalispell homes listed for less than $400,000 were often less than $150 per square foot. Hoping for something listed for less than $200,000? Move fast — they’re under contract in less than 10 days (those < $300,000 are gone within 20 days). Whitefish? Lowest-priced ranges around $240/ft., rest expect $200+. Most units listed between $200,000 and $350,000 are gone within three weeks. Columbia Falls? These move fast and push the lower end of Bigfork per-foot pricing ($160-170); sometimes higher end units can be had for less. Some Bigfork homes in lower listing ranges might be had for $125-150, while those shy of half a million often range between $170 and $185/ft. (most are under contract within 30 days). Lakeside pricing and time-on-market varied most. Polson homes were often around $125/ft., and on market between 20 and 80 days.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

