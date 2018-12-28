Jim Peacock Named Coach of the Year

Columbia Falls High School Cross Country Coach Jim Peacock talks with one of his runners at the Flathead Invitational at Rebecca Farm in Kalispell on Sept. 7, 2018. Justin Franz | Flathead Beacon

Columbia Falls coach Jim Peacock has been named the 2018 Class A Boys Cross Country Coach of the Year by the Montana Coaches Association after guiding the Wildcats to a state championship last season.

Peacock led a deep Columbia Falls roster to the school’s first title since 2009 behind a trio of all-state finishers. Joe Lamb, a junior, led the team and crossed the line third overall at the state meet, followed closely by sophomores Seth Umbriaco (4th) and James Role (11th). The Wildcats won the team competition by more than 30 points.

The Montana Coaches Association names its coaches of the year across all sports and classifications at the end of each high school sports season. This school year’s winners will be honored at the 2019 MCA Awards, August 1 at C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls.

