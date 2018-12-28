Sixteen Flathead Valley Football Players Picked for Shrine Game

Flathead's Blake Counts, left, and Gunnar Landrum celebrate a touchdown in the first half. Billings West defeated Flathead 42-20 at Legends Stadium on Sept. 7, 2018. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

The Flathead Valley will be well represented at the 73rd annual Montana East-West Shrine Game this summer as 16 local football players were named to the West roster, which was revealed on Dec. 25.

Class AA runner-up Flathead boasts more selections than any other school in the west, with five Braves slated to make the trip to Butte for the July 20 game. Columbia Falls was next with four (tied with Missoula Sentinel), while Whitefish and Bigfork both landed three players on the team. Glacier rounds out the local contingent with a single representative. Ten alternates from Northwest Montana schools were also chosen.

The Flathead Valley’s 16 representatives are: Ethan Baines (Glacier), Dillon Botner (Whitefish), Blake Counts (Flathead), Anders Epperly (Bigfork), Logan Gilliard (Bigfork), Carver Gilman (Whitefish), Tanner Gove (Columbia Falls), Anthony Jones (Flathead), Gage Karlin (Columbia Falls), Sebastian Koch (Flathead), Jaden MacNeil (Flathead), Colten McPhee (Columbia Falls), Drew Morgan (Columbia Falls), Andrew Siderius (Flathead), Randy Stultz (Bigfork) and Keegan Wold (Whitefish).

