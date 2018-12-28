Snow Buses Now Equipped with GPS Trackers

The Big Mountain Commercial Association announced late last month that the SNOW buses are now equipped with GPS trackers. Those catching a lift on a SNOW bus to Whitefish Mountain Resort can now go to a tracker page to see exactly where each bus is in real time.

To use the tracker system simply visit the website bigmtncommercial.org and click on “live tracker” at the top of the page to view bus locations. Users can zoom in to view more precise locations.

Users can also click on “more route info” on the bottom left of the tracker page to see the SNOW bus schedule. In the middle of the schedule page is a QR code. The QR code can be scanned onto a smart phone that installs a tracker system. The QR code is also at each bus stop on the schedule signs.

“We have had to do some technical tweaking but the system is now up and running,” according to a press release from the Big Mountain Commercial Association. “We look forward to the new tracking system to better inform our riders of SNOW bus locations and times.”

Comments

comments