Searchers Find Body on Northern Cheyenne Reservation

BILLINGS — Volunteers searching for a 14-year-old girl on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation have found her body.

The tribe’s acting president, Conrad Fisher, tells KULR-TV that the parents of Henny Scott confirmed it was their daughter’s body that was found covered in snow outside Lame Deer at about 4 p.m. Friday. Her body was being taken to Billings for an autopsy.

A statewide Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was issued Wednesday, nearly two weeks after Henny Scott was last seen on Dec. 13 near Busby. The report said she might have been injured and headed toward Hardin.

Tribal Disaster and Emergency Services organized Friday’s search.

Comments

comments