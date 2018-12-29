Sperry Chalet Event to Discuss Future of Rebuilding Project

The National Park Service in partnership with Glacier National Park Conservancy is hosting an event to discuss progress and future work at Sperry Chalet on Jan. 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kalispell.

The National Park Service Denver Service Center, the construction branch of the NPS, will host an industry night for construction contractors interested in bidding on the 2019 Phase 2 of the Sperry rebuilding project. Phase 1 of the project was awarded to Dick Anderson Construction and was completed in 2018. The industry night will be in the Hilton Garden Inn Glacier I Room from 5-5:30 p.m.

Following the industry night, the Glacier National Park Conservancy will host a public open house celebration in the Hilton Garden Inn Glacier IV Room from 6-8 p.m. to reflect on the success of Phase 1 and discuss the future of the public-private partnership.

Adele Scholl of Gravity Shots and Amy Boring of Amy Boring Photo will share videos, photos and stories of the wintertime monitoring overflights and construction season. Sperry Chalet concessioner Kevin Warrington will share his thoughts on the project, and Anderson Hallas Architects, the firm selected to complete project design, will share highlights and design challenges from their perspective.

The event is free and open to the public.

Glacier National Park and Denver Service Center staff will be on hand to answer questions from the public and provide a look ahead to 2019.

The National Park Service expects to announce and award the construction contract for Phase 2 of the Sperry project in the spring.

More information about Sperry Chalet can be found at www.nps.gov/glac/learn/news/sperry-challet-updates.htm.

Comments

comments