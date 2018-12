When: Monday, Dec. 31, at 3 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Mountain Resort

More info: skiwhitefish.com

Skiers and snowboarders will hit rails and boxes on a custom built rail jam venue. Riders compete for a $1,000 cash purse in Open Class Skier and Open Class Snowboarder categories. After the Rail Jam, check out the torchlight parade and fireworks at 6:30 p.m. at the bottom of Ed’s Run.

Comments

comments