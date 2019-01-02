Real Estate Market Trends

When do the most homes hit the market, by calendar month (see chart)? The chart shows the quantities of listings added, by month, for homes listed for prices between $150,000 and $599,999 over the past four years. If you assumed that most enter the market in the summer, you’d be wrong; most are added to the market during the spring (fewest are added during the winter).

Note: When I wrote this column, I only had data through December 20, 2018 — so I limited the chart data consistently for all years to December 1-20. It turns out that about 80 percent of the total December listings were added by the 20th of the month, for 2015-2018. Final whole-month December numbers for 2015-2017 were 49, 67 and 67, respectively.

So which year had the most listings added? Through December 20 each year: 1,576 (2015), 1,610 (2016), 1,608 (2017) and 1,738 (2018).

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

Comments

comments