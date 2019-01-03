Flathead Rules Crosstown Wrestling Again

The Flathead High School Braves are still the kings of Kalispell wrestling, but there’s no denying their crosstown rival is closing the gap.

Flathead won the annual intra-city wrestling dual 47-15 Thursday night at Glacier High School in the closest match between the two rivals in the last four years. Despite the loss, the Wolfpack matched their point total from the previous three crosstown duals combined.

The two-time defending Class AA state champion Braves posted victories at 10 of 13 weight classes on Thursday, but only four of those wins came via fall. Last season, when Flathead cruised 70-6, the Braves notched 10 pins in 12 contested matches.

The dual began at 103 pounds and Flathead grapplers outpointed their opponents in each of the first five contests as they built an insurmountable 31-0 lead. Glacier senior Caden Willis stopped Flathead’s run with a win at 152 pounds in the best match of the night, reversing Bo Meyer with 10 seconds remaining to earn a 3-2 decision. The Wolfpack’s remaining points were earned on pins by Colby Martin (205) and Tre Krause (285).

Flathead’s Dominic Battelo (138) notched his team’s first fall, and minutes later Jaden MacNeil did the same at 145. The Braves final two pins came courtesy of Tanner Russell (170) and Paxton Boyce (182).

Prior to Flathead’s 70-6 crosstown win last year, the Braves routed Glacier 66-3 in 2017 and 62-6 in 2016.

