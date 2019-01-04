7:25 a.m. A man was peeping into windows in Kalispell.

8:26 a.m. Someone was screaming “Help me!” but no one was able to figure out what they needed help with.

8:48 a.m. A Whitefish man met a woman online and now she’s demanding $25,000 from him.

10:46 a.m. A West Glacier cat bit someone.

10:56 a.m. A Lakeside woman’s ex-boyfriend has “resurfaced” much to everyone’s dismay.

12:33 p.m. A log splitter was stolen in Columbia Falls.

2:23 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because their neighbor left four dogs outside in the cold.

3:11 p.m. A Bigfork resident had a number of issues they wanted to chat with a law enforcement official about. They said they would be waiting down at the bar for whoever can swing by that day.

3:31 p.m. A trash can burst into flames in Lakeside.

5:29 p.m. A van was reported on the side of the road north of Kalispell.

5:50 p.m. A Kalispell woman was upset because her boyfriend in jail had apparently been sleeping with her aunt.

