7:25 a.m. A man was peeping into windows in Kalispell.
8:26 a.m. Someone was screaming “Help me!” but no one was able to figure out what they needed help with.
8:48 a.m. A Whitefish man met a woman online and now she’s demanding $25,000 from him.
10:46 a.m. A West Glacier cat bit someone.
10:56 a.m. A Lakeside woman’s ex-boyfriend has “resurfaced” much to everyone’s dismay.
12:33 p.m. A log splitter was stolen in Columbia Falls.
2:23 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because their neighbor left four dogs outside in the cold.
3:11 p.m. A Bigfork resident had a number of issues they wanted to chat with a law enforcement official about. They said they would be waiting down at the bar for whoever can swing by that day.
3:31 p.m. A trash can burst into flames in Lakeside.
5:29 p.m. A van was reported on the side of the road north of Kalispell.
5:50 p.m. A Kalispell woman was upset because her boyfriend in jail had apparently been sleeping with her aunt.