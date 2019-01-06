Bozeman Officer Kills Man Who Came at Officers with Gun

BOZEMAN – A Bozeman police officer responding to a reported assault shot and killed an intoxicated man who came at officers with a handgun and a hatchet.

Police Chief Steve Crawford says the suspect’s roommate made several attempts to call 911 and finally got through late Thursday night. The roommate, who reported the suspect was trying to choke him, met officers outside.

Crawford says the armed suspect would not cooperate and eventually came toward officers at the door.

An officer shot the man, and he died at the scene just after midnight. He was identified Friday as 31-year-old Eric Sauerhagen.

The officer who fired the shot was placed on paid leave while the shooting is investigated. No officers were injured.

Crawford says Bozeman last had an officer-involved shooting in 2006.

