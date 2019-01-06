One Dead After Avalanche Near Choteau

Authorities in Montana say a 35-year-old snowmobiler was killed Saturday afternoon in an avalanche near Choteau.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that emergency crews responded to a 4:07 p.m. call that a member of a snowmobile party was missing after the avalanche at Waldron Creek.

Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten says emergency responders performed CPR on the victim, but he succumbed to his injuries after he was transported to Benefis Teton County Medical Center.

The victim was not immediately identified pending family notification.

Van Setten says the man was not wearing an avalanche beacon or transceiver, which may have saved his life.

