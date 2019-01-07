Community Turns Out for Montana Girl’s Funeral

LAME DEER — More than 350 people attended the funeral of a 14-year-old Native American girl found dead on Northern Cheyenne Reservation in Montana.

The funeral for Henny Scott was held Saturday at the Lame Deer High School gym.

Volunteer searchers found the girl’s body covered in snow outside Lame Deer on Dec. 28, two weeks after she was reported missing.

Her friends and family have expressed frustration that law enforcement didn’t react faster, and similar concerns have emerged nationally about the response to the disappearance of Native American women and girls.

The Billings Gazette reports that many attending Scott’s funeral wore red, the color symbolizing Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which is a movement trying to stop violence and mistreatment of Native American women and girls.

