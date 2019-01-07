Kalispell Man Pleads Guilty to Negligent Arson

A Kalispell man started a fire at a Kalispell repair shop in April 2018 because he was holding a lighter while trying to syphon gas out of a snowmobile.

Arnold Wayne Deans pleaded guilty to felony negligent arson and misdemeanor theft at a change of plea hearing before Judge Amy Eddy on Jan. 3. According to court documents, Deans accidentally set a fire at Rick Anderson Snow Jobs and Dirt, a local snowmobile and off-road vehicle repair shop, early on the morning of April 19, 2018. The fire damaged and destroyed thousands of dollars worth of off-road vehicles. During the course of the investigation, Anderson said he had recently had problems with people syphoning gas from vehicles stored outside his business.

The investigation led law enforcement to Deans who admitted that he had stolen gas from Anderson’s business and that the fire started when his lighter ignited gasoline fumes.

Deans will be sentenced in February. Prosecutors and the defense are expected to recommend a 10-year sentence to the Department of Corrections with four years suspended. Deans was previously convicted of methamphetamine possession.

