Montana House GOP Strikes Deal Meant to Unite Caucus

Republican lawmakers in the Montana House have struck a deal meant to head off a potential rift between the majority party’s conservative and moderate factions.

Monday’s temporary rule change aims to unify the Republican majority and limit moderates from teaming up with Democrats to advance bills.

Moderate Republicans had sought to lower the requirement to bring a bill stuck in committee to the House floor from 60 votes to a simple majority of 51 votes.

Conservatives sought to keep the more stringent 60-vote requirement.

The compromise, 58 votes, reflects the number of Republican lawmakers in the House. There are 42 Democrats.

House Speaker Greg Hertz says the GOP caucus found a way to come together, but the rules could still change.

House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner says he is disappointed and the rules should ensure everyone’s voice is heard.

