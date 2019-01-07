Montana’s 2019 Legislative Session Gavels In

Montana lawmakers have opened the 2019 session to calls for civility and cooperation as contentious debates loom over the state budget and the future of Medicaid expansion.

The House and Senate gaveled in Monday for the 90-day session that will be Gov. Steve Bullock’s last as a Democrat trying to pass his agenda through a Republican-led Legislature.

Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas told senators that he expects the Republican majority will hold firm against Bullock’s proposals for tax increases in areas such as the hospitality industry and alcohol sales.

The Stevensville Republican added that he expects the Senate to work to improve access to public lands and prioritize funding for schools and the state’s neediest people.

Minority Leader Jon Sesso called for civility and said the Senate’s legacy will be judged on how they treat one other.

