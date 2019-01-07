Name of Montana Avalanche Victim Released

GREAT FALLS — A man who died in an avalanche in northwest Montana over the weekend has been identified as 35-year-old Eric S. Greyn, of Choteau.

Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten released the name Monday from the avalanche that was triggered by snowmobiles on Saturday afternoon.

Greyn was a member of a four-person party of relatives who were snowmobiling in Teton Canyon two miles south of Teton Pass Ski Area west of Choteau.

Van Setten says Greyn and his snowmobile were swept about 150 yards (137 meters) and buried under about 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow. The victim did not have an avalanche beacon and searchers found his body by using poles to probe the snow.

