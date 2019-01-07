6:04 a.m. A Kalispell woman trying to put a new case on her iPhone accidently called 911.
7:17 a.m. A Kalispell man going on Christmas vacation called the cops to see if they could swing by his house while he was gone to check up on things.
7:52 a.m. A deer had its head stuck in a fence.
8:01 a.m. A Kalispell resident received one Bitcoin and a threatening email.
9:54 a.m. Gas was stolen in Columbia Falls.
12:02 p.m. A phone charger was lost.
4:18 p.m. A car swerving all over the road was missing its bumper.
4:27 p.m. A golden retriever was wandering around town.
5:06 p.m. Two inmates got into a fight in Kalispell.
5:27 p.m. A Kalispell man said that he loaned his truck to a friend awhile back but he recently learned that his friend was now in prison. He wanted some advice on what to do about getting his truck back.
6 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident found a potbelly pig and a goat on their property. They were unsure of what to do with their new barnyard buddies.
6:34 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident called 911 to report that the gun he had reported missing six months ago was found. Turns out it was in his house the entire time.
6:43 p.m. Some ski goggles were stolen in Bigfork.
7:37 p.m. A Kila man trying to bring his groceries into his house pocket-dialed 911.