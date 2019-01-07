6:04 a.m. A Kalispell woman trying to put a new case on her iPhone accidently called 911.

7:17 a.m. A Kalispell man going on Christmas vacation called the cops to see if they could swing by his house while he was gone to check up on things.

7:52 a.m. A deer had its head stuck in a fence.

8:01 a.m. A Kalispell resident received one Bitcoin and a threatening email.

9:54 a.m. Gas was stolen in Columbia Falls.

12:02 p.m. A phone charger was lost.

4:18 p.m. A car swerving all over the road was missing its bumper.

4:27 p.m. A golden retriever was wandering around town.

5:06 p.m. Two inmates got into a fight in Kalispell.

5:27 p.m. A Kalispell man said that he loaned his truck to a friend awhile back but he recently learned that his friend was now in prison. He wanted some advice on what to do about getting his truck back.

6 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident found a potbelly pig and a goat on their property. They were unsure of what to do with their new barnyard buddies.

6:34 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident called 911 to report that the gun he had reported missing six months ago was found. Turns out it was in his house the entire time.

6:43 p.m. Some ski goggles were stolen in Bigfork.

7:37 p.m. A Kila man trying to bring his groceries into his house pocket-dialed 911.

Comments

comments