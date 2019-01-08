Bone Broth Company Opens in Western Montana

Mountain Meadow Bone Broth has started operations in Western Montana, with broth made in Ronan derived from locally sourced animals.

Mountain Meadow uses the bones from grass-fed and pasture-raised animals from ranches down the Bitterroot Valley, south of Missoula. Then, the broth is made with traditional cooking methods in Ronan, where it simmers for 18 hours.

By using the marrow, knuckle and shank bones for their beef broth and the chicken necks, backs and feet for the chicken broth, the company provides a reliable market for local ranchers for hard-to-sell products.

“Most broth consumers would love to buy broth made from animals that were humanely-raised on pasture that’s just down the road,” said company owner Eileen McGurty. “The health benefits of the broth are improved under those conditions.”

For more information on Mountain Meadow Bone Broth, visit www.mountainmeadowbonebroth.com.

