Long Fight

6:53 a.m. A man was leaning over the side of a Kalispell bridge.
7:46 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because a woman with a warrant out for her arrest and “hooker boots” was loading her van to “skip town.”
8:08 a.m. A needle was found inside a purse.
9:54 a.m. A Bigfork man reported that someone has been stealing his firewood.
10:14 a.m. A Kalispell man was concerned about his neighbor’s dog and the short leash he was tied to.
10:38 a.m. A television was stolen.
11:22 a.m. A Playstation was stolen.
11:25 a.m. A Polebridge resident had some complaints about the driving abilities of some local loggers.
11:28 a.m. A Somers resident reported seeing a distressed woman on the side of the road. Instead of stopping to see if they could help, they called 911 and kept driving.
11:37 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that someone shot out the windows of their car.
11:41 a.m. A Kalispell resident had some questions regarding gun transfers.
1:13 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident reported that someone was syphoning gas from their car.
1:19 p.m. An argument broke out over a new fence.
2:11 p.m. A Kalispell couple have been arguing “non-stop.”
2:33 p.m. A dump truck was causing traffic troubles in Kalispell.
3:48 p.m. Two dogs were on the loose in Kalispell and no one knows where they belong.
4:25 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident said her landlord had padlocked her house.
4:37 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her daughter was using her credit card.
4:46 p.m. Two dogs showed up on a porch in Kalispell.
4:56 p.m. An aggressive tailgater was reported in Kalispell.
8:02 p.m. A man claiming to be from an internet provider company was knocking on doors in Bigfork.
8:44 p.m. Someone threw a snowball in Kalispell.
10:05 p.m. A car was swerving all over the road.
11:05 p.m. Someone thought they heard gunshots.
11:41 p.m. A Bigfork woman was “very drunk.”