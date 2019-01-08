Long Fight

6:53 a.m. A man was leaning over the side of a Kalispell bridge.

7:46 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because a woman with a warrant out for her arrest and “hooker boots” was loading her van to “skip town.”

8:08 a.m. A needle was found inside a purse.

9:54 a.m. A Bigfork man reported that someone has been stealing his firewood.

10:14 a.m. A Kalispell man was concerned about his neighbor’s dog and the short leash he was tied to.

10:38 a.m. A television was stolen.

11:22 a.m. A Playstation was stolen.

11:25 a.m. A Polebridge resident had some complaints about the driving abilities of some local loggers.

11:28 a.m. A Somers resident reported seeing a distressed woman on the side of the road. Instead of stopping to see if they could help, they called 911 and kept driving.

11:37 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that someone shot out the windows of their car.

11:41 a.m. A Kalispell resident had some questions regarding gun transfers.

1:13 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident reported that someone was syphoning gas from their car.

1:19 p.m. An argument broke out over a new fence.

2:11 p.m. A Kalispell couple have been arguing “non-stop.”

2:33 p.m. A dump truck was causing traffic troubles in Kalispell.

3:48 p.m. Two dogs were on the loose in Kalispell and no one knows where they belong.

4:25 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident said her landlord had padlocked her house.

4:37 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her daughter was using her credit card.

4:46 p.m. Two dogs showed up on a porch in Kalispell.

4:56 p.m. An aggressive tailgater was reported in Kalispell.

8:02 p.m. A man claiming to be from an internet provider company was knocking on doors in Bigfork.

8:44 p.m. Someone threw a snowball in Kalispell.

10:05 p.m. A car was swerving all over the road.

11:05 p.m. Someone thought they heard gunshots.

11:41 p.m. A Bigfork woman was “very drunk.”

