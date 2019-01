When: Thursday, Jan. 10, at 9 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Bar in Whitefish

More info: www.greatnorthernbar.com

Keller Williams creates samples on the fly in front of the audience, a technique called live phrase sampling or looping, with nothing pre-recorded. The end result often leans toward a hybrid of alternative folk and groovy electronica, a genre Keller jokingly calls acoustic dance music. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door.

