When: Friday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.

Where: Museum at Central School in Kalispell

More info: www.yourmuseum.org

The Museum will host a one-night screening of the Montana Film Festival Roadshow’s Montana-made, critically acclaimed feature film “Wildlife.” Actor Paul Dano makes an impressive debut as a filmmaker and elegantly adapts Richard Ford’s novel of the same name. Tickets are $10 and available at the Museum at Central School.

