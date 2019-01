When: Saturday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m.

Where: Great Northern Bar in Whitefish

More info: www.greatnorthernbar.com

The one. The only. THE Whitefish Winter Carnival Disco Party. Dust off your moves and your duds for an evening of groove. $10 includes entry and Winter Carnival button. There will be prizes for best costume. Before the event check out the coronation of King Ullr LX and his Queen of the Snows at the O’ Shaughnessy Center at 5 p.m.

