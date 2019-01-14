Continue Medicaid Expansion Program

I have worked as a registered nurse for over 20 years, and in my current role I am dedicated to helping patients navigate the complex healthcare system. My goal is to help people overcome barriers to health, and I often start with addressing their access to health care coverage.

The Medicaid expansion program has enabled so many Montanans the ability to have access to healthcare services, with current enrollment showing 9.2 percent of the state population – this is not just a number to me, these are patients that I work with every day.

We have the opportunity to reach out to legislators during the upcoming session to let them know why we support continuing the Medicaid expansion program after it is slated to sunset in 2019. I have seen a notable shift in the health of patients that are taking part in more preventative screenings and are more invested in their health. These are our neighbors, friends, families, small business owners, and many people who are working hard to support their families. Everyone, despite their income, should have access to breast cancer screening, colon cancer screening, mental health and substance use services – just few of the services Medicaid expansion has enabled folks to receive.

The number of Montanans who didn’t seek health care due to cost dropped by 16 percent with Medicaid expansion, a percentage we can expect to continue growing. This is a huge success for our state, and for our community. Healthy communities in turn equal hard-working successful communities. Health care workers invest time, commitment and passion to ensure everyone whom we have the privilege to care for has the opportunity to live a healthy life, which Medicaid expansion has helped us do.

Nancy Henriksson

Kalispell

