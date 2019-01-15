Cows on a Foggy Night

7:24 a.m. A creepy van was reported in Kalispell.

9:30 a.m. A Kila resident reported finding blood and footprints around his house. He was understandably concerned about his discovery.

10:21 a.m. Two Somers teens broke into a neighbor’s garage and tried to steal 50 bottles of liquor. The kids almost succeeded until the owner of the house came home.

11:06 a.m. A woman was walking down the highway with no shoes on.

11:36 a.m. A Whitefish man was skiing when he pocket dialed 911.

12:18 p.m. A man was driving around Kalispell with an unsecured load of buckets in the back of his truck.

12:31 p.m. A “strung out” man in Coram was walking to Glacier National Park.

1:49 p.m. Someone was stealing chinchillas in Columbia Falls.

2:11 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because someone was driving the speed limit.

2:35 p.m. Some mailboxes were destroyed on Witty Lane.

5:12 p.m. A Coram man had some questions about trading a handgun for a new four-wheeler.

5:42 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called 911 because it was foggy out and there were cows standing in the middle of the road.

6:03 p.m. A dog was found in Whitefish.

6:12 p.m. Two Hungry Horse residents were screaming at each other.

7:12 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he “doesn’t feel good.”

7:34 p.m. A Kalispell man helped an elderly woman who had driven off the road get her car out of the ditch. Unfortunately, once behind the wheel again, the woman drove back into the ditch.

Comments

comments