Marion Convenience Store Temporarily Prohibited from Selling Alcohol

A Marion convenience store has been temporarily prohibited from selling alcohol after selling to minors on at least two occasions in 2018.

Bitterroot Quick Stop has been ordered by the state to not sell alcoholic beverages until Jan. 22. According to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement caught Quick Stop employees selling to minors on at least two different occasions in 2018. The sheriff’s office routinely partners with the Montana Department of Revenue to ensure that businesses that sell alcohol are complying with all laws.

