Accused Ex-Trainer’s Daughter Backs Sex Offender Bill

HELENA — A woman who says she is the daughter of a former Montana high school athletic trainer accused of abusing teenage boys says she supports a bill that would lift the statute of limitations for sex offenses against children.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that Kristen Newby told the state House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, “I just don’t want to let this ever happen again.”

Her father, James Jensen, is a defendant in a civil lawsuit by former student athletes who accuse him of sexually abusing them.

Authorities have said too much time has passed to criminally prosecute Jensen for any allegations from when he was a trainer in Custer County High School from the 1970s to the 1990s.

Jensen is facing charges separate charges related to possessing child pornography.

Comments

comments