Allegiant Adds Phoenix Flight from Kalispell

Glacier Park International Airport will soon offer a direct route to Phoenix via Allegiant Airlines, adding another nonstop option for travelers departing from Kalispell.

As part of an introductory offer for the new route, Allegiant is offering some fares for $69 each way.

“We’re very excited to add this brand-new route for Kalispell-area travelers,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “We’re sure they will appreciate the opportunity to get away to beautiful Phoenix on these convenient, nonstop, ultra-low-cost flights to enjoy all that the Valley of the Sun has to offer.”

The new route to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will operate twice weekly year-round, in a similar fashion as the Allegiant flights to Las Vegas.

It’s another direct flight added to the airport’s growing list of nonstop options, which includes Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, Oakland, Portland, and Dallas/Fort Worth.

“Service to Phoenix increases the connectivity of the airport, and we know that folks in the Flathead Valley have been interested in a direct flight to this area for some time,” said Rob Ratkowski, airport director for the Glacier Park International Airport. “The Glacier Park International Airport team is ready to continue providing exceptional service to locals and to start welcoming new visitors from Phoenix.”

For more information, visit www.Allegiant.com.

