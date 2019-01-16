Kalispell Hires New Police Chief

Longtime Kalispell police officer Doug Overman has been promoted to chief of police.

The promotion comes after a yearlong search for a new chief that kicked off in December 2017 when Roger Nassett announced he was retiring. Since then Kalispell has had two interim chiefs, Wade Rademacher and Tim Falkner.

Overman, who has held numerous titles in the department since 2000, emerged from a field of 58 applicants and went through three separate interviews. Overman will formally take over the department on Jan. 21.

Overman was one of two finalists who attended an open house at Kalispell’s city offices on Jan. 14, along with the other candidate, Frisco, Texas Chief of Police John Wesley Bruce. The open house was a final audition for the two men. In the end, City Manager Doug Russell said he thought Overman was the best fit to the lead the police department going forward.

“Doug’s engagement with the employees, community and respective partners will be an asset to the organization as he begins his tenure as chief of police,” Russell said. “He demonstrates a character and skill set that will provide for successful leadership of the department.”

Comments

comments