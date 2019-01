When: Saturday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 20, at 3 p.m.

Where: O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish

More info: www.glaciersymphony.org

Glacier Symphony rings in 2019 with an elegant “Gershwin Gala” featuring the music of the great American composer George Gershwin. The program features a 45-piece orchestra under the direction of Maestro John Zoltek with guest pianist Natalia Lauk. Tickets prices vary are available on the main floor or in the balcony in two seating tiers.

